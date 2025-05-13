Indo-Pak DGMO talks rekindle hope for kin of captive BSF constable

Kolkata: The recent DGMO-level talks between India and Pakistan have renewed hope for the family of BSF constable Purnam Kumar Sahu, 40, who has been in Pakistani custody since April 23 after reportedly crossing the border inadvertently from Punjab’s Ferozepur sector, just a day after the Pahalgam terror attack.

India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7 in response to the attack, escalating tensions as Pakistan attempted retaliation.

With no official word from Pakistan, Sahu’s family clings to hope that the talks will address his return.

“It’s been 20 days with no update except that he’s in Pakistan.

We hope the issue is raised along with the ceasefire discussions,” said his wife, Rajani, pointing to the Pakistani Ranger captured by India on May 3 as a potential opportunity for a prisoner swap.

“We are hopeful that the authorities concerned will consider this case humanely and act swiftly,” she said.

She had also sought help from officials, met BSF officers in Pathankot and Ferozepur and received assurances from the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“The Chief Minister assured me of every possible effort to bring my husband back. She also enquired about my health and said the government would provide medical assistance to my elderly in-laws, if required,” she said. The family, awaiting news for nearly three weeks, hopes for a swift, humane resolution.with Agency inputs