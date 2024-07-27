‘Indo-Bhutan River Commission’: State to pass resolution seeking Centre’s intervention

Kolkata: In a bid to draw the attention of the Centre to a perennial issue like flood in North Bengal, Bengal government is keen on passing a resolution in the state Assembly, thereby urging the Centre’s intervention in constituting an ‘Indo-Bhutan River Commission’ to check flood that wreaks havoc on the lives of people in North Bengal districts.



State Parliamentary Affairs minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay moved the resolution in the Assembly under Rule 169 regarding erosion control and flood mitigation. The main objective of the resolution is to draw the attention of the Narendra Modi government so that the Indo-Bhutan River Commission is formed to protect the interest of Bengal in checking floods. State government, through the passing of resolution, will urge the Centre to take up the issue with the neighbouring country Bhutan.

Senior Cabinet minister Manas Bhunia, during his speech in the Assembly in favour of passing of the resolution on Friday, said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly written to the Centre stating how the rivers’ water flows down to North Bengal from Bhutan and other neighbouring countries in case of heavy rains but no steps were taken by the Union government yet.

The resolution may be passed in the Assembly on Monday after which it may be sent to the Centre for its consideration. BJP MLAs Sankar Ghosh and Ashok Kumar Lahiri however in the Assembly spoke against the passing of the resolution. They argued it is a Central government issue and it should be discussed in the Parliament and the state Assembly has nothing to do with this. Lahiri said that the attempt of passing the resolution affects the sanctity of the Assembly. Bhunia, in reply, said: “Should Bengal Chief Minister remain silent over the flood situation that devastates North Bengal? Should she turn a blind eye to a situation when the districts like Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar are devastated.”

“We appeal to the Centre to take a joint venture to deal with the flood situation that happens in North Bengal every now and then. Can’t we urge the Centre to take up the issue with Bhutan as most of the rivers are coming down from Bhutan itself.

In the past also, I had spoken about the need for an Indo-Bhutan River commission. Flash floods have become a common phenomenon in North Bengal,” added Bhunia.