Indo-B’desh border: Cow smugglers attack BSF jawans

Malda: The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were allegedly attacked by cattle-smugglers on the India-Bangladesh border in Malda district. The incident occurred on January 9 night at the Khutadaha Border Outpost when BSF personnel confronted armed smugglers attempting to cross the international boundary.

The jawans, while patrolling during the night shift, observed a group of smugglers from both Indian and Bangladeshi sides moving towards the border fencing with cattle. Despite warnings, the intruders advanced aggressively, wielding sharp weapons. Acting in self-defense, the jawans fired a blank round, forcing the smugglers to flee under the cover of darkness. A subsequent search of the area resulted in the recovery of 10 Haryana-origin bulls and three sharp-edged spears. The cattle were later e-tagged and handed over to the Dhyan Foundation.

Similar attacks on BSF personnel have been reported in other border outposts, including Pipli, HC Pur and Nawada, where jawans successfully thwarted smuggling attempts using stun grenades and other measures. A BSF spokesperson highlighted the challenges posed by such frequent

incidents, attributing them to inadequate action by Bangladesh authorities despite repeated flag meetings.