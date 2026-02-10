Indo-Bangla trade via Changrabandha may remain suspended for 4 days

Cooch Behar: India–Bangladesh foreign trade through the Changrabandha land port in Cooch Behar district is likely to remain suspended for four consecutive days due to the Bangladesh National Parliament elections scheduled for February 12, according to business sources.



Acting on the President’s directive, an Assistant Secretary of the Bangladesh Ministry of Public Administration has issued a notification declaring February 11 and 12 as public holidays in view of the elections. All government and private offices in Bangladesh will remain closed on these two days. February 13, which falls on a Friday, is a holiday in the country. In addition, a special holiday has been announced for industrial workers on February 10. As a result, all industrial and commercial activities are expected to remain suspended for four days.

Consequently, export of goods from India and Bhutan to Bangladesh, as well as import trade from Bangladesh, is expected to come to a halt during this period.

Business sources said the directive has reached Indian traders through informal channels, although no written communication has yet been received from the authorities.

Bikas Saha, Secretary of the Changrabandha Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agents Welfare Association, said: “We are aware of the Bangladesh elections. However, in the absence of an official notification, it is difficult to confirm the exact duration of the trade suspension.”

Meanwhile, the administration has stepped up vigilance along the India–Bangladesh border in the Mekhliganj subdivision, as well as along the Tin Bigha Corridor and the Changrabandha immigration checkpoint, in view of the elections.