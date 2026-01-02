Indo-Bangla border: 9 B’deshi nat’ls, including minor, detained

BALURGHAT: The Border Security Force (BSF) detained nine Bangladeshi nationals, including five women and a minor girl, near the Indo-Bangladesh border in South Dinajpur district on Thursday, triggering tension in the border area. The incident took place at Goshaipur under the Chakgopal Border Out Post (BOP) of Hili police station.

According to BSF sources, the detainees were allegedly attempting to cross the international border and return to Bangladesh illegally. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, jawans of the 123rd Battalion of the BSF intercepted the group before they could cross the border. The operation was carried out swiftly, preventing any breach of border security.

During preliminary interrogation, the detained persons reportedly admitted that they had entered India illegally about a month ago through the Tripura border. They were allegedly planning to return to Bangladesh via the Hili border on Wednesday night. Following their detention, the BSF initiated a detailed inquiry in coordination with the Hili police to ascertain their identities, travel routes and motives.

This incident comes close on the heels of similar arrests in the district. About ten days ago, BSF personnel had apprehended seven Bangladeshi nationals from the Katabari BOP area under Gangarampur police station while they were attempting to cross the border illegally. A similar operation was conducted around a week and a half earlier in the same Katabari BOP area, where seven Bangladeshi nationals were detained under comparable circumstances.

A senior district police official confirmed the latest detention and said that the matter is being closely monitored. “Nine Bangladeshi nationals have been detained while attempting to cross the border illegally. The BSF is carrying out the necessary investigation and further legal procedures will follow as per rules,” the official said.

Security has been tightened along vulnerable stretches of the border following the repeated incidents.