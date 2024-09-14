Individuals posing as CBI officials rob musician of Rs 5 lakh

Kolkata: A case of cybercrime has been reported in Bolpur, where a musician was allegedly threatened and extorted by individuals impersonating CBI officials.



The victim, Sunidhi Nayak, a singer residing in Santiniketan, has alleged that she was threatened with murder and forced to transfer Rs 5 lakh to the perpetrators.

According to the complaint filed at the Santiniketan Police Station, the accused initially contacted Nayak, posing as

CBI agents. They reportedly threatened her with death and used various tactics to instil fear. Under duress, Nayak transferred Rs 5 lakh to the account provided by the criminals. Sunidhi Nayak, a former student of the Music Department at Visva-Bharati University, was living in a rented accommodation in Purbapally, Santiniketan, although her permanent residence is in Asansol, it was learnt.

Reportedly, on the day of the incident, she noticed unidentified individuals loitering around her residence.

The perpetrators conducted a video call under the pretence of being CBI officials and kept her under virtual house arrest for most of the day, threatening both her and her father.

Following the complaint, the Santiniketan police have initiated an investigation into this new form of cybercrime.