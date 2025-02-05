Indiscipline: Mamata may issue warning to party MLAs

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the Assembly legislature party’s meeting on February 10 may issue a stern warning to party MLAs against indiscipline and unwarranted remarks reminding them that any “irresponsible” statements by a public representative which could tarnish the party’s image would be strongly dealt with.

Banerjee may also remind MLAs to stay focused on their constituencies and avoid making comments that could embarrass the party.

All the 227 Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs may be asked to remain in their respective constituencies as much as possible to promote the state government’s welfare schemes. The meeting will be held on the opening day of the state Budget session on February 10 inside the Assembly premises. The importance of discipline and unflinching loyalty may also be reasserted. Banerjee may also stress on the need to uphold the dignity of public representatives, and personal conduct and protect their image in public life.

According to sources, Chief Minister Banerjee who is also the supremo of her party may cite instances where public remarks by leaders and MLAs had created unnecessary controversies, including MLA Narayan Goswami’s comments and minister Humayun Kabir’s statements, which led to him being show-caused. Kamarhati MLA Madan Mitra also stirred controversy during a television interview. Mitra however later sought apology for his controversial statements.

Banerjee may also ask to stop making comments that embarrass the party or create confusion. The Chief Minister may also make some recommendations to the disciplinary committee of the Assembly after the recent series of incidents where her party MLAs triggered controversy. Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo had earlier reaffirmed her position as the ultimate decision-maker in the party and had also hinted at potential restructuring of her party’s student and youth wings to strengthen their grassroots connections ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

With an eye on the 2026 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress supremo is expected to set a clear roadmap for the MLAs. At the recent Cabinet meeting, Banerjee had issued similar instructions to the ministers to ensure that the party reap maximum dividends from the budgetary allocations for welfare schemes.