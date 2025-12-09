IndiGo reports normal ops in city; no morning cancellations

Kolkata: IndiGo’s operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI), Kolkata, remained normal on Tuesday, with no flight cancellations reported in the first half of the day.

Data for the 12:00 am to 12:00 pm window showed the airline operated its full schedule of 91 arrivals and 90 departures, with only a small number of delays of more than 30 minutes.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) continued monitoring the situation following recent operational issues involving the airline. Tanvi Sundriyal, director, MoCA visited the airport on Tuesday to review passenger-handling arrangements and overall preparedness.

During the inspection, she checked IndiGo’s helpdesk, airline booking counters, check-in counters, the security hold area and departure gates, and interacted with passengers to understand their experience firsthand.

A review meeting was subsequently held with senior officials of AAI Kolkata Airport, CISF and airline representatives. The discussions focused on actions already taken and further steps required to streamline flight operations, strengthen manpower deployment and improve passenger facilitation.

Sundriyal acknowledged the proactive measures introduced at the airport, including additional staff, special facilitation counters, real-time passenger updates and improved coordination among stakeholders.

AAI Kolkata Airport said coordinated efforts with the ministry and airlines were underway to maintain smooth operations across all touchpoints and ensure timely assistance for passengers.