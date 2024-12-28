IndiGo launches Kolkata-Phuket flight

Kolkata: The airline IndiGo on Friday launched its daily flight from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport, Kolkata to Phuket, Thailand to meet the growing demand for travel between India and Southeast Asia.

An AAI official shared the news on Friday. The Kolkata airport authorities wrote on X handle: Exciting news for travelers! IndiGo launches its daily flight from #KolkataAirport to the beautiful Phuket, Thailand, meeting the growing demand for travel between India & Southeast Asia. #AAI extends its best wishes to #IndiGo and takes pride in providing world-class infrastructure, safety, and efficiency to support this new venture! #KolkataToPhuket #IndiGo #TravelConnections”.

The airline had announced earlier this month about its plans to launch direct flights from Kolkata to Phuket beginning December 27. The airline highlighted its aim to bolster India’s tourism ties with Thailand, particularly given the rising travel demands among Indians visiting Thailand’s largest island, known for its beaches and cultural heritage. The new route is part of IndiGo’s strategy to enhance accessibility for Indian tourists to Southeast Asia.

Flights are reportedly scheduled six days a week, facilitating trade and tourism while supporting Kolkata’s evolution as a pivotal regional travel hub.