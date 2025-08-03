IndiGo imposes flying ban on unruly passenger

Kolkata: IndiGo has imposed a flying ban on a passenger who alleged slapped a co-traveller aboard the Mumbai-Kolkata flight 6E138 on Friday. After the flight landed, the accused was handed over to security authorities at Kolkata airport and declared an unruly passenger.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media, showing a man seated by the window suddenly slapping another passenger standing in the aisle, who then broke down and was moved away. A cabin crew member was heard telling the seated man, “don’t do,” while another passenger questioned the assault, saying he had no right to hit anyone. One co-passenger mentioned that the assaulted man was experiencing a panic attack. On Saturday, IndiGo confirmed on X that the matter had been reported to the relevant authorities and the accused was barred from flying on its flights, in accordance with regulatory norms. The duration of the flying suspension has not yet been disclosed.