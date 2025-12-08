IndiGo flights see fewer cancellations in city on Mon

Kolkata: After several days of large-scale disruptions, IndiGo operations at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata, showed signs of stabilisation on Monday, with only two cancellations reported in the first 10 hours of the day.

According to airport data, between 12:00 am and 10:00 am, IndiGo had 44 scheduled flights—24 departures and 20 arrivals. Of these, no departures were cancelled, while two arrivals were withdrawn.

The airline operated 41 flights in this period (22 departures and 19 arrivals). Two arriving flights were delayed by more than 30 minutes, while no major departure delays were recorded.

The sharp drop in cancellations comes after Kolkata witnessed severe disruptions over the past few days, with dozens of IndiGo flights being grounded daily. On Sunday alone, the airline scrapped 76 flights, including 53 departures and 23 arrivals, causing long queues at counters and confusion among passengers who received last-minute alerts. The cancellations were part of a series of operational challenges the airline has faced since late last week, with crew shortages and network-wide rescheduling cited as key reasons. Kolkata has been one of the worst-affected airports during this phase.

Airport officials said they are monitoring Monday’s operations closely to see whether the improved trend continues through the day. Passengers have been advised to check flight status before travelling to the airport.