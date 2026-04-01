IndiGo commences Kolkata-Shanghai daily flight operations

Kolkata: Low-cost carrier IndiGo has commenced daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Shanghai, marking a fresh push to strengthen air connectivity between India and the People’s Republic of China.

The service, which began operations on March 29, will be operated using the airline’s fuel-efficient A320neo aircraft, offering improved comfort on the route. With the addition of Shanghai, IndiGo has expanded its mainland China network, building on its existing services from Kolkata and Delhi to Guangzhou.

The airline said the new route is aimed at meeting rising demand for business and leisure travel, while boosting trade, tourism and cultural exchanges between the two countries. Passengers from several Indian cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Jaipur and Bhubaneswar, will be able to connect to Shanghai via Kolkata.

Vinay Malhotra, IndiGo’s head of global sales, said Shanghai is a major financial and commercial hub and a key gateway for global trade, adding that the new service would enhance economic engagement.

IndiGo now operates 21 weekly flights to mainland China. According to the schedule, flight 6E 1709 departs Kolkata at 21:45 and arrives in Shanghai at 04:40 the next day.

The return flight, 6E 1710, departs Shanghai at 05:40 and reaches Kolkata at 09:05. All timings are in local time zones. Customers can book tickets through IndiGo’s website, mobile app and authorised agents.

The airline also offers options such as pre-booked meals, seat selection and flexible fares, aimed at enhancing passenger convenience and providing greater choice on international travel routes from eastern India and beyond in the months.