IndiGo cancels 76 flights in Kolkata on Sunday

Kolkata: Flight operations at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata, faced significant disruption on Sunday as IndiGo cancelled 76 flights, including 53 departures and 23 arrivals, according to data issued for the 12:00 am–11:59 pm period.

By 10 am, the extent of the disruption was already clear. Of 43 scheduled departures, 14 were cancelled, while 2 of 17 scheduled arrivals were withdrawn. Two arriving flights were delayed by more than 30 minutes, though no departures saw delays beyond half an hour in the morning window. IndiGo had originally planned 129 departures and 97 arrivals from Kolkata today, but a substantial portion of its schedule was grounded.

Passengers arriving at the airport early in the day encountered long queues at IndiGo counters, with many seeking rebooking assistance or refunds after receiving sudden cancellation alerts. Several reported confusion due to notifications arriving only shortly before their planned travel time.

Sunday’s disruptions follow several days of large-scale cancellations by IndiGo, which the airline has attributed to ongoing operational constraints, including crew shortages and adjustments in network scheduling. Kolkata has been among the worst-hit airports, with scores of flights cancelled each day since late last week, affecting festival-season and weekend travellers.

Airport officials said further operational advisories are expected as the airline continues recalibrating its roster. Passengers have been advised to verify flight status before heading to the airport.