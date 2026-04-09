Indigo aircraft grounded after vehicle hit at city airport

Kolkata: An unattended third-party vehicle on Tuesday rolled into a parked IndiGo aircraft at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, prompting the airline to pull the plane out of service for checks.

IndiGo said the vehicle, stationed on the apron, moved on its own and made contact with the aircraft. The matter has been reported to the concerned airport authorities, and standard protocols have been initiated.

The aircraft was scheduled to operate flight 6E 6663 to Guwahati but has since been grounded for a comprehensive inspection and necessary maintenance. The airline maintained that the aircraft will return to service only after it is fully cleared. An alternate aircraft was deployed to operate the Guwahati flight, allowing operations to continue with minimal disruption.

No injuries were reported.The incident has once again spotlighted safety practices on the airside, particularly the handling and securing of ground vehicles operating near parked aircraft at

busy airports.