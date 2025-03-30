Indigenous fish conservation at threat as ‘Abhay Pukur’ faces neglect

Jalpaiguri: Abhay Pukur, a waterbody under the West Bengal State Biodiversity Board, is in a deteriorating state, raising concerns over the survival of indigenous fish species. Located near the Maynaguri BDO office, the pond has almost dried up, with garbage accumulation threatening its ecosystem.

The Biodiversity Board launched this initiative to conserve native fish species by cultivating them in select water bodies across Jalpaiguri district. As part of the project, several riverine fish were released into Abhay Pukur a year ago. However, due to lack of maintenance, the water level has dropped significantly, leaving the fish struggling for survival.

The Biodiversity Board planned to cultivate, breed and release native fish species into rivers and canals to support their conservation. Abhay Pukur was chosen for this purpose, providing a controlled environment where fish could reproduce naturally. Species such as Lata, Vada, Puti, Sarputi, Bele, Baim, Kursa and Tangra were introduced with the hope of repopulating local water bodies.

However, the pond’s neglect has led to depleting water levels and pollution, causing mass fish deaths. Debris, including broken tree branches, has worsened the situation.

Speaking on the issue, Ramesh Chandra Biswas, Assistant Director of the Jalpaiguri District Fisheries Department, stated: “The Biodiversity Board initiated riverine fish farming in Abhay Pukur after discussions with us. However, its care and maintenance fall under the board’s responsibility. The goal was to conserve endangered species, but the current situation is alarming.”

Meanwhile, Uday Shankar Karmakar, Coordinator of the State Biodiversity Board, acknowledged the challenges, saying: “Abhay Pukur was developed as a pilot project for river fish conservation.

The work is ongoing and fish are being cultivated using artificial methods. We are assessing why the water level is decreasing and what measures can be taken to ensure the survival of the fish.”