India’s largest state-owned herbal garden opens in Bengal

Kolkata: The largest government-owned herbal garden in India has come up in Bengal with the objectives of conserving rare and endangered medicinal plant Germplasm, preservation of species biodiversity, promoting research and making people aware of the indigenous and traditional herbal plants.

Currently managed by the Jhargram Research Range, the garden houses 668 species of medicinal plants and serves as a hub for research, seed preservation, biodiversity protection and also community livelihood development. It has emerged as one of the most significant medicinal plant research centres in the country through conservation efforts, research and cultivation, said Dr Sumit Sur, Ayurveda Doctor, RBSK Medical Officer, Deyapara BPHC in West Midnapore.

Spanning over 67 hectares, with 2 hectares exclusively dedicated to ex-situ medicinal plant conservation, it is the largest government-owned herbal conservation site in India, Dr Sur added further. “The Charaka Samhita, in its treatment section, highlights the significance of herbs in healing and maintaining health.

This ancient verse underscores the importance of medicinal plants—a knowledge system deeply embedded in Ayurveda since the Vedic era. The preservation of these invaluable resources requires a suitable environment and meticulous management. Despite its rich herbal wealth, West Bengal’s Amlachati Ex-Situ Medicinal Plant Conservation Site remains largely unknown to the public and policymakers alike,” Dr Sur stated.