India’s first-ever solar dome comes up in New Town, offers glimpse into future cities’ look

Kolkata: State Urban Development and Municipal Affairs minister Firhad Hakim, on Tuesday, inaugurated the first-ever solar dome in India at Eco Park in New Town.

After the inauguration, Hakim took a short tour of the solar dome.

He later posted on X: “A matter of immense pride that the first Solar Dome in India is now open for public at Eco Park, New Town. The Solar Dome Museum revolves around the concept of renewable sources of energy & is equipped with over 2000 solar panels for continuous generation of energy throughout the day providing electricity for the facility itself and lighting up the surrounding streetlights. With LED tunnels, projectors & robots the Dome Museum will provide an immersive experience to the visitors about various energy sources like hydro, tidal, wind, geothermal & solar along with environmental awareness & sustainable practices.. Sharing a few pictures.” Small robots will provide answers to any questions related to renewable energy and will also act as a guide for visitors.

However, to avail of this service, visitors will have to pay Rs 100. This is separate from the entry fee which is Rs 200 per person. For children below three years, the entry fee is Rs 100. The entire solar dome is fitted with solar panels which can produce adequate electricity needed to run the entire museum. The dome was made with the aim to make people aware of the use of renewable energy sources which can be used for domestic purposes as well.

It offers a glimpse into how future cities will look with concepts such as urban forestry.

Several models of future cars and other objects were on display along with statues of eminent personalities such as Elon Musk of Tesla and Steve Jobs of Apple, among others.