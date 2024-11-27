IndianOil unveils first-of-its-kind gas engine oil dispenser in Kolkata

Kolkata: LKS Chauhan, Executive Director & State Head (WBSO), IndianOil, inaugurated cutting-edge SERVO® Gas Engine Oil Dispenser at COCO Newtown, Kolkata. This state-of-the-art dispenser, a pioneering initiative in the Eastern region, is designed to efficiently dispense gas engine oil directly into CNG-powered vehicles at fuelling stations.

Speaking at the event, LKS Chauhan lauded the initiative, stating: “This pioneering dispenser demonstrates IndianOil’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. It is a precise, user-friendly solution that aligns with our vision of delivering superior service and convenience. We encourage customers to take full advantage of this facility, which enhances

their overall experience at COCO Newtown.”