India–Nepal meeting calls for stronger cross-border mechanisms to combat child trafficking

Darjeeling: The lack of a Standard Operational Procedure (SOP) between India and Nepal has emerged as one of the biggest obstacles in the rescue and repatriation of cross-border trafficking victims, especially children. Organisations working on anti-trafficking have urged both governments to prioritise the creation of a formal mechanism “on a war footing,” arguing that the absence of clarity and coordination prolongs the suffering of hundreds of vulnerable victims across the region.

These concerns were highlighted at the two-day Indo–Nepal Cross-Border Conference on Child Protection and Anti-Human Trafficking, held at Seva Kendra in Siliguri. Hosted by Anugyalaya Darjeeling Diocese Social Service Society (ADDSSS) with support from Caritas Germany, the conference brought together government officials, law enforcement agencies, child rights groups and civil society organisations from both countries to develop practical approaches to the persistent challenge of trafficking across porous borders.

Representatives from Alliance Against Trafficking in Women and Children in Nepal (AATWIN), PRATHAM, Opportunity Village Network Nepal, Impulse NGO Network and Anti Human Trafficking Units shared insights on trafficking trends and the rising vulnerabilities of border communities. “Nepalese delegates outlined community-level challenges faced by women and children, while Indian groups working on rescue, restoration and repatriation flagged issues such as inadequate documentation, lack of uniform procedures, and limited safe spaces,” said Bidya Tamang, Child Protection Officer, ADDSSS.

Participants expressed concern over the growing number of Nepali victims trafficked into India for exploitation. “Trafficking is rampant from Nepal to India with the victims being forced in commercial sex work; dance bars; item dance in UP and Bihar. India was basically a destination country for trafficking but now it’s fast emerging as a transit country for trafficked victims from Nepal. Many are going to countries like Kuwait, Iraq (where Nepal citizens do not get work permits or visa) via India,” stated Prabhat Pathak of Kanchenjunga Uddhar Kendra, Siliguri.

Despite having an SOP with Bangladesh, India has no such framework with Nepal. “This has emerged as a major hurdle specially for victims rescued from cities like Mumbai and Delhi. Repatriation takes years with no provision for follow-up,” Pathak added. NGOs in the region have formed the North Bengal Anti Trafficking and Child Rights Network (NBATCRN) and drafted an SOP that has been sent to the West Bengal Task Force, which will forward it to UNICEF for further engagement with Nepal.

Challenges are even greater for Nepali minors. “For children below the age of 18 years from Nepal, repatriation is a major problem along with follow-up. We once had a rescued child at our home. It took more than 6 years to repatriate the child to Nepal and later we found out all the child’s family members were all dead. We should be allowed to follow-up on repatriated victims for one to two years,” said Anuja Ghaley, Director, Edith Wilkins Street Children Trust.

Nepalese organisations stressed the urgency of policy reform. “Repatriation remains one of our biggest challenges. Stronger coordination between India and Nepal is essential for children’s safety,” said Benu Gurung of AATWIN. OVN Nepal added that porous borders and weak documentation ease traffickers’ movement and emphasised the need for a unified system. Conference recommendations included establishing nodal agencies in both countries, standardising documentation, expanding child-friendly transit facilities, improving data sharing, strengthening families, supporting survivors’ livelihoods, spreading community awareness and forming joint vigilance committees.