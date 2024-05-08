Indian youth, 2 US citizens held with fake Aadhaar cards

Siliguri: Two citizens of the United States along with an Indian youth were arrested with fake Aadhar cards at the Indo-Nepal Border in Kharibari on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Naina Kala Poudel, Younis Biswa and Nima Tamang.

According to sources, Naina Kala Poudel and her niece Younis Biswa, both are American citizens. Naina is in a relationship with Nima. She arrived in India with her niece to marry Nima Tamang, a resident of Kalchini in Alipurduar.

On April 13, they entered India. Thereafter, Naina got married to Nima. On April 21, they went to Nepal for their honeymoon but before that, Nima had made two fake Indian Aadhaar cards from Hamiltonganj area in Alipurduar, paying Rs 10,000 for each.

While returning to India from Nepal, SSB arrested them from Kharibari along with the fake Adhaar cards on Tuesday.

All the accused were produced at Siliguri Court on Wednesday. An investigation is on.