Indian woman returns from B’desh after 6 months, detained at border

BALURGHAT: A dramatic cross-border love story ended with a quiet homecoming on Wednesday evening when a woman from South Dinajpur, who had fled to Bangladesh to marry a man she met on social media, was handed over to Indian authorities after being detained by the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB). The woman was later handed over to her husband after completing the formal procedure.

According to police sources, the woman, a resident of a village under Kumarganj Police Station, is the mother of a 14-year-old son and a seven-year-old daughter. Nearly a year ago, she came into contact with a young man from Joypurhat district in Bangladesh through social media. Their friendship soon developed into a romantic relationship. In mid-April this year, she disappeared from her home. Investigations revealed that she crossed the border illegally through a tout and went straight to the young man’s address, where the two got married and began living together.

Her husband in India lodged a missing complaint at Kumarganj Police Station soon after her disappearance. On Monday, BGB apprehended her from Bhuidohba border point. Following interrogation, BGB collected details about her identity and contacted the 79 Battalion of the BSF posted at Balupura BOP, Hili. With the help of Hili police, her identity was verified and confirmed.

Finally, on Wednesday afternoon, she was formally handed over to BSF through a flag meeting between the two border forces. Later that night, Hili police completed the legal formalities and reunited her with her family.

Meanwhile, police have initiated an investigation into the illegal route and the possible involvement of cross-border touts. Legal proceedings have also been initiated against the woman.

Hili police station IC, Shirsendu Das, said: “BSF handed over an Indian woman who was repatriated from Bangladesh. We have taken lawful action and are examining every aspect of the incident.”