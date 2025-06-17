Indian truckers protest, demand curb of Bhutanese truck access to B’desh

Siliguri: A protest erupted at the India-Bangladesh border in Fulbari near Siliguri as Indian truck drivers and owners launched an indefinite hunger strike, demanding the restriction of Bhutanese vehicles from transporting goods to Bangladesh through the India- Bangladesh border.

On Monday, four organisations — Fulbari-II Border Local Truck Owners Welfare Association, Fulbari Exporters Association, Fulbari Drivers Association and Fulbari C&F Association — joined forces to block the border in protest. They demanded that Bhutanese trucks unload their goods at Fulbari, from where Indian trucks would carry the cargo to Bangladesh. Protesters staged a sit-in, physically blocking Bhutanese trucks and initiated a hunger strike to the death to press for their demands.

Protesters alleged that for the past four months, Bhutanese trucks have been transporting stones and boulders to Bangladesh in modified Bhutanese vehicles by allegedly overloading.

“Due to this, Indian truck owners and drivers are barely getting any business. The livelihood of about 60,000 to 65,000 people who depend on this trade is now at risk,” said Subhankar Naskar, a member of the Fulbari-II Border Local Truck Owners Welfare Association. Due to the road blockade around 2,000 trucks got stuck at the border. After learning about the protest, Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb intervened and invited representatives of the protest groups for discussions. Following the meeting, the protesters temporarily lifted the blockade but announced that their hunger strike would continue until a final resolution is reached.

“We have given the administration three days’ time. If no concrete decision is taken by then, we will block the border again,” warned the protesters.

Sukanta Kar, president of Dabgram-Fulbari Block INTTUC, stated: “After the Mayor’s intervention, we agreed to lift the blockade for now. The District Magistrate has been informed and we are hopeful that the issue will be resolved soon. However, the hunger strike will continue.”

Speaking on the matter, Gautam Deb acknowledged the concerns of the Indian truck drivers. He pointed out that Bhutanese services, which are tax-free, are often cheaper and therefore more appealing in the market, putting Indian transporters at a disadvantage.

“If this continues, the condition of Indian truck drivers will worsen. I am in touch with the relevant authorities to ensure that Indian trucks can also actively participate in the cross-border trade,” the Mayor said. A huge police force has been deployed at the border to avoid untoward incidents during the protest.