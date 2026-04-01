Indian tennis star Leander Paes joins BJP

Kolkata: In a fresh instance of political realignment ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, Indian tennis great Leander Paes on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), having previously been associated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC).



Calling his entry into the BJP “not just a formality but a responsibility”, Paes said the move offered him a larger opportunity to serve the nation.

The 52-year-old was formally inducted into the party in the presence of Union minister Kiren Rijiju, Sukanta Majumdar, Arun Singh and Anil Baluni.

Welcoming him into the party, Rijiju described Paes as a “legendary player and iconic personality” and expressed hope that he would now “play a bigger innings in politics”.

Paes’s induction comes days after he met BJP leader Nitin Nabin in Kolkata, fuelling speculation about his political shift.

This is not his first foray into politics. Paes had joined the Trinamool Congress in 2021 and campaigned for the party during the Goa Assembly elections in 2022, though he did not contest any seat.

Reacting to his joining the BJP, the Trinamool Congress on a social media post stated: “Congratulations! You’ve finally found your next Goa Chief Minister candidate. Yet another BOHIRAGOTO parachuted into our state by BJP.”

However, his switch is seen as part of a broader churn in Bengal’s political landscape as parties seek to recalibrate strategies ahead of the polls.