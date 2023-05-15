Indian team, including Metro staff, wins 4 gold medals in Bridge championship

KOLKATA: The Indian team of 24 members including a Metro Railway staff won four gold medals for the country in the Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle-East Championships (BFAME) at Lahore.



Sumit Mukherjee, a Metro Railway employee in Kolkata, represented India in the Open category of the competition, where he was part of a six-member team.

The championship was held from May 5 through May 13.

He had previously won a bronze medal in the Jakarta Asian Game in 2018 and at the 4th Asia Cup Bridge Championship held in Jakarta in 2022. With his victory at BFAME, he has qualified for the World Championships, which will be held in August in Marrakech, Morocco.

He will also compete in the Asian Games, which will be held in China between September and October.

P Uday Kumar Reddy, general manager of Metro Railway, wished him luck in the next competitions and hoped that Mukherjee would continue to bring laurels to the Indian Railways and the country.