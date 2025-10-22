Indian Railways takes major step to strengthen Bhutan connectivity

Alipurduar: In a significant move to enhance cross-border connectivity, Indian Railways has advanced plans to link neighbouring Bhutan by rail. The Railway Board has sanctioned Rs 4,033 crore for the construction of two major railway lines: a 69-kilometre stretch from Kokrajhar in Assam to Gelephu in Bhutan, and a 20-kilometre line from Banarhat in Jalpaiguri to Samtse in Bhutan. The announcement was made on Wednesday by Alipurduar DRM Devendra Singh during a Press conference.

Singh also revealed that full proposals, including budget allocations, have been submitted to the Railway Board for constructing Railway overbridges at two level crossings in Kamakhyaguri and Birpara within the district. He confirmed that by 2027, passenger trains are expected to begin operations on the newly-constructed Sevoke-Rangpo line in Sikkim.

“Completion of the rail link with Gelephu, Bhutan’s industrial hub, will provide a significant boost to bilateral trade,” Singh said. “Samtse is also developing as an international-standard industrial city. Once rail connectivity is established with these two key industrial towns, it will open a new horizon for the Northeast Frontier Railway. The Railway Board has allocated Rs.4,033 crore for these projects under the Alipurduar Division. Survey work will be completed swiftly, after which construction will commence.”

The move has been welcomed by the business community. Prasenjit De, General Secretary of the Alipurduar Chamber of Commerce, said: “We applaud this dual initiative by the Railways. We also urge authorities to consider extending another line from Hasimara to the district’s border town, Joyganj, to connect with Phuntsholing in the next phase.”