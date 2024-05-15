Indian Postal Service brings out spl commemorative

Kolkata: The Indian Postal Service, Kolkata Region unveiled a special cover to recognise the resurrection of Patachitra of the Sunderbans by Kolkata Society for Cultural Heritage (KSCH).



A press statement issued by KSCH read that the Indian Postal Department has honoured its contribution in restoring Sunderban’s Patachitra art by publishing a special commemorative postal cover and a stamp. The president of KSCH, Arpita Mukherjee, claimed that by obtaining numerous research documents and data from the National Library, they were able to learn a great deal about the Sunderbans paintings of that era.

What was their artistic approach at the time, the media or colour they chose, etc. After that, they started training 40 women from Sunderbans depending on the style that emerged at Jharkhali. Patachitra art form is known for its intricate details as well as mythological narratives and folktales inscribed in it.

Patachitra or Pattachitra is a general term for traditional, cloth-based scroll painting indigenous to the eastern Indian states of Odisha, West Bengal and parts of Bangladesh.