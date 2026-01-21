Indian pacer Mohammed Shami appears for SIR hearing

Kolkata: Indian pacer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday appeared before poll officials in Kolkata for his scheduled hearing under the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal, an official said.

Shami appeared before the poll officials with the necessary documents at a school in south Kolkata’s Bikramgarh area, he said.

After the completion of the hearing, Shami said SIR is everybody’s responsibility, and all should cooperate during the process. “There is no problem. SIR is everybody’s right, and we all must participate in the process.

This is our responsibility. It is not causing harm to anyone,” Shami told reporters.

“I faced no problem, and they (poll officials) handled it well. I have been staying here for the last 25 years. If they call me again, I will come again,” he added.

The enumeration form filled out by Shami had some discrepancies, because of which he was summoned for the hearing, a senior official in the office of the state CEO said.

According to the official, Shami appeared with his passport as a part of the hearing process, which was completed within around 15 minutes. Shami, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has been residing in Kolkata for several years due to his cricketing career.

The cricketer is registered as a voter of ward number 93 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, which falls under the Rashbehari Assembly constituency.

The Indian pacer and his brother Mohammed Kaif have been issued notices by the Election Commission to appear for a hearing.