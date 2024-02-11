Indian Overseas Bank, Siliguri celebrates its 88th Foundation Day

Siliguri: The Indian Overseas Bank, Siliguri region celebrated its 88th Foundation Day on February 10. Senior regional manager Rajesh Kumar, chief manager Dinesh Kumar Sahu, Sudhanshu Shekhar Agrawal and regional vigilance officer Deepak Kumar, including all the staff were present during the celebration. The programme started with a walkathon from Jalpai More to Air View More via Venus More at 6.30 am followed by garlanding the photo of founder of the bank M Ct. M Chidambaram Chettiyar. Health camp and eye check-up camp was organised at S F Road and donation of necessary items was done at Apna Ghar, old age home, Siliguri.

Senior Regional Manager Rajesh Kumar thanked and extended his warm greetings to everyone who participated.