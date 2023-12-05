Indian Oil & SUN Mobility launch battery swapping station in city

Kolkata: Indian Oil announced the launch of Kolkata’s first battery swap station in its retail outlet in Kolkata, in collaboration with SUN Mobility. The swap station is located in Indian Oil Retail Outlet at New Town, Kolkata. This marks a significant step forward in promoting sustainable and accessible electric mobility solutions across the city.



The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed guests, including V Satish Kumar, Director (Marketing), IOCL, K V Ramanamurthy, Executive Director (Regional Services), Eastern Region, IOCL, Lalit Kumar Chauhan, Executive Director, West Bengal state, IOCL, Soumitra Chakroborty, Chief General Manager (Marketing Strategy), IOCL and Anant Badjatya, CEO - SUN Mobility.

During the launch, V Satish Kumar said: “The battery swapping technology presents a significant opportunity for promoting sustainable electric mobility solutions. This facility is expected to play a pivotal role in adoption of electric vehicles and spearhead energy transition in Eastern India.” In the coming months, Indian Oil in association with Sun Mobility will install more battery swapping facilities at Indian Oil retail outlets, allowing drivers to access its convenient and efficient solution to quickly swap depleted batteries for fully charged ones. This enables faster turnaround times, making EVs more convenient for users.

Speaking at the event, Anant Badjatya, CEO, SUN Mobility elaborated that the state-of-the-art technology would propel mobility to the future and play an important role in removing bottlenecks for EV users through an approach of separating battery from vehicle and offering it on a “pay as you go” model, making EVs financially viable.