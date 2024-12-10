Indian Oil partners with Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata to strengthen cancer care facilities

Kolkata: Reaffirming its commitment to community welfare, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (Indian Oil) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. This partnership is aimed at bolstering cancer care facilities in the region by enabling access to advanced treatment technologies.

Under the MoU, Indian Oil will provide financial assistance of Rs 26.20 crore to procure state-of-the-art cancer treatment equipment, including Brachytherapy Equipment and a Radio CT Planner. These technologies are pivotal for delivering precision radiation therapy, enhancing the effectiveness of cancer treatment for patients.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at Tata Medical Centre, Kolkata, in the presence of LKS Chauhan, Executive Director and State Head, West Bengal State Office, Indian Oil; Gautam Datta, Chief General Manager, Human Resources, Marketing Head Office, Indian Oil and Ajay Kumar Wazir, Deputy General Manager, HR-CSR.

Representing Tata Medical Center were Dr P Arun, CEO, Tata Medical Center, Kolkata and senior doctors from the Oncology and Radiation departments.