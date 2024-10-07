Indian Oil hosts Indane XTRATEJ HORECA harmony meet in Kolkata

Kolkata: Indian Oil hosted the Indane XTRATEJ HORECA Harmony Meet at JW Marriot, Kolkata, bringing together the city’s leading hoteliers, restaurateurs and caterers. The event’s chief guest, Master Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, brand ambassador for Indane XTRATEJ graced the occasion. A new avatar of the Indane XTRATEJ Cylinder, that is tailored for commercial kitchens, was unveiled to Kolkata’s Food &Hospitality industry on the occasion.

Indane XTRATEJ, developed by Indian Oil’s cutting-edge R&D division, is a revolutionary LPG solution enhanced with a special additive that improves fuel efficiency and performance in commercial and industrial kitchens. This latest innovation is designed to meet the high-energy needs of the hospitality sector while ensuring safety and operational excellence.

Speaking at the event, K Sailendra, ED (LPG), Indian Oil, emphasised the importance of offering specialised products for commercial applications. “Indane XTRATEJ is more than just fuel; it is a carefully crafted solution for the hospitality industry, providing greater efficiency and reliability for kitchens where performance is critical,” he noted.

In his address, Master Chef Sanjeev Kapoor highlighted the trends shaping the food industry and the crucial role that products like Indane XTRATEJ play in ensuring smooth and safe kitchen operations. “In today’s fast-paced hospitality industry, safety and fuel efficiency are as important as the food we serve. Indane XTRATEJ meets these demands while ensuring better productivity,” said Mr Kapoor, underscoring the importance of innovation in culinary operations.

The evening included the felicitation of prominent members of Kolkata’s HORECA community, acknowledging their contributions to the local hospitality industry. Attendees also engaged in a vibrant Open Forum with Master Chef Kapoor, exchanging ideas on emerging trends and challenges in the food and

hospitality sectors.