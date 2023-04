:An Indian Navy Petty Officer died after falling from a parachute in Bankura

during a training session in Panagarh. The incident took place on Wednesday morning in the Ghutgaria village in Barjora,

Bankura. It is learnt from local police sources that the name of the deceased jawan was Chandraka Govinda, a resident of Andhra Pradesh. According to

police sources, a training session was being conducted at the Panagarh air base.Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force tweeted: “AOC-in-C and personnel of EAC deeply regret the loss of a precious life at Bankura on April 5, 2023 during routine parachute training activity”. In late evening the

Indian Navy confirmed that the deceased was a Petty Officer in the navy and that the force conveys its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

The jawan fell behind a factory-like establishment in Ghutgaria village. His body was recovered along with the

parachute which is suspected to have malfunctioned when the jawan jumped from an aircraft.

However, no official confirmation relating to the exact cause was stated by the Eastern Air Command.

Policemen from Barjora police station reached the spot and removed the body to theBarjora super-speciality hospital for autopsy. The incident shocked the locals and police have initiated a probe into the incident.

Eyewitnesses said that they rushed to the spot after seeing the parachute descending towards the ground. Seeing a

man lying on the ground, we immediately informed the police, said a local