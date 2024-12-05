Indian Museum to host ‘Ningyo’ exhibition celebrating Japanese doll culture

Kolkata: In a testament to the enduring friendship between India and Japan, the Indian Museum has collaborated with the Consulate General of Japan in Kolkata and The Japan Foundation to host an exhibition of Japanese Doll that kicks off from Saturday, December 7.

The exhibition titled ‘Ningyo: Art and Beauty of Japanese Doll’ presents a comprehensive introduction to Japanese doll culture from Katashiro and Amagatsu, which are considered to be the archetypes of dolls in Japan, to local dolls that reflect the climate and anecdotes from across the country, to dress up dolls that are beloved in Japan today as doll toys and scale figures that are highly regarded all around the world.

Ningyo is a Japanese work equivalent to the doll and means ‘human shape’.

The exhibition explores the Japanese doll nurtured in the history and folklore of Japan with a focus on Ninygo to pray for children’s growth used in seasonal festivals; Ninygo as fine art for appreciation characterised by various techniques, technology and styles; Ninygo as folk art that focus on local diversity and simple beauty and spread of Ninygo culture that covers a diversity of dolls continuing to the present day.

“This exhibition is a beautiful testament to the enduring friendship between India and Japan, two nations that celebrate rich histories, vibrant cultures, and a commitment to fostering understanding and collaboration. It is a cultural journey that strengthens our bonds and showcases the beauty of our shared heritage,” said a senior official of the Indian Museum.

Nakagawa Koichi, Consul General of Japan in Kolkata and Arijit Dutta Chowdhury, Director of Indian Museum will be inaugurating the exhibition on December 7 which will continue till December 22.