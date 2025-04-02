Indian Museum gets ‘hoax’ bomb threat

Kolkata: Tension spread in the Park Street area after an e-mail containing a bomb threat was received at the Indian Museum on Tuesday.

Despite a thorough search by police and CISF personnel, nothing suspicious was found in the entire museum.

According to sources, early on Tuesday morning, an e-mail containing a bomb threat was received at the Indian Museum.

After opening the museum, the email was spotted. Immediately the CISF personnel were informed. To avoid any untoward incident, the visitors were not informed about the situation initially.

After a while, CISF personnel, with extreme precaution, evacuated the museum.

Meanwhile, police personnel along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) reached the spot.

The entire museum was searched for three hours from noon to 3 pm but nothing was found.

After 3 pm the museum was opened again for visitors. Police have started an investigation to trace the sender of the e-mail.

It may be mentioned that a similar email containing a bomb threat was received at the Indian Museum in January this year.