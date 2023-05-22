Indian Museum and Victoria Memorial Hall take part in Int’l Museum Expo 2023

KOLKATA: The Indian Museum and Victoria Memorial Hall participated in the International Museum Expo 2023 held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi organised by the union Ministry of Culture from May 18 to 20 by putting up stalls inside the pavilion set up for the event .



The Indian Museum exhibited replicas of historical artefacts and items related to conservation and preservation at its display area.

The purpose of the exhibition was to offer visitors a glimpse into the museum's extensive history and collection, while also imparting knowledge about effective preservation methods.

Senior officials from the Victoria Memorial Hall were present at the expo to share insights and demonstrate effective preservation techniques followed by them.

“We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from numerous visitors who have graced our exhibit. It has been a delightful and enlightening gathering where we had the opportunity to learn from one another and exchange insights on various museum techniques and approaches,” Sayan Bhattacharya, education officer of Indian Museum said.

The primary purpose of the Expo held for the first time in the country was twofold: to provide discerning visitors with an enchanting glimpse into the rich tapestry of the museum's extensive historical narrative and impressive collection, while also imparting valuable knowledge about effective principles and practices for conserving and preserving the priceless artefacts.

The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of G. Kishan, the Union Minister of Culture, Tourism and DoNER, Meenakshi Lekhi, Union MoS for External Affairs and Culture and Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union MoS for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture.