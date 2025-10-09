Indian, Korean researchers sound alarm on shrinking raptor habitats in Northeast

Kolkata: A new scientific study by a group of researchers from three Indian universities and Pukyong National University (Republic of Korea) has sounded an alarm for raptor conservation in the Eastern Himalayas, revealing that climate change could drastically shrink the suitable habitats of several threatened birds of prey in Northeast India. Gauhati University, Bodoland University and Tezpur University were involved in the study.

“Raptors such as hawks, eagles, vultures and falcons sit at the top of the food chain and play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance. However, they are among the most vulnerable to environmental changes because of their specialised ecology and large habitat requirements. Globally, 52 per cent of raptor species are showing population declines and 18 per cent are listed as threatened with extinction,” said Pranjal Mahananda of Gauhati University. “The study, conducted in the northeastern part of the Eastern Himalayas, assessed the impact of climate change on three key species based on research and conservation priority index (RCPI)—Falco severus (Oriental hobby), the critically-endangered Gyps tenuirostris (Slender-billed Vulture) and the endangered Haliaeetus leucoryphus (Pallas’s Fish Eagle).

Using advanced ensemble species distribution modelling, the research projected future habitat suitability under different global climate scenarios for the period 2041-2060 and 2061-2080,” said Imon Abedin of Bodoland University.

According to Prof. Malabika Kakati Saikia of Gauhati University, only about 10.5 per cent of Northeast India offers suitable habitat for F. severus, 11.4 per cent for G. tenuirostris, and just 6.9 per cent for H. leucoryphus. Under future climate conditions, these suitable habitats could decline by 33-41 per cent for F. severus, 53-96 per cent for G. tenuirostris, and up to 94-99 per cent for H. leucoryphus. “Specific conservation measures should include long-term population monitoring through citizen science initiatives, comprehensive impact assessments and strict enforcement of environmental laws to prevent further habitat loss for these threatened raptors. Further, updating vulture action plans, expanding vulture-safe zones, promoting sustainable wetland management, controlling pollution and planting nesting trees near water bodies’ are all essential steps to safeguard these species,” said Prof. Shantanu Kundu of Pukyong National University.

The study was recently published in the Q1-ranked journal Biology, by the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute. Prasanta Kumar Saikia former Professor of Gauhati University said that the study highlights an urgent need for strategic conservation planning that integrates climate adaptation, habitat protection and long-term monitoring of raptor populations.