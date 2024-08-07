Indian immigration office operational in Panitanki

Siliguri: The long-standing demand of tourism stakeholders is all set to turn into a reality. The Indian Immigration Office located in Raniganj Panitanki on the Indo-Nepal border has started accepting visas for tourists and citizens of third countries ( foreign countries) who are coming through the Kakarbhitta border of Nepal.



Samrat Sanyal, the secretary of Himalayan Hospitality Tour and Travel Development Network (HHTDN), said: “This was a long-standing demand. This decision will help bring more tourists to this region. We are happy that the government has responded to our demands. Although we are yet to receive the official communication, the office is operational.”

The immigration centres located on the Indian side and Kakarbhita (Nepal) were shut down to foreign tourists since the outbreak of Covid-19 in March 2020. Before the pandemic, around 6,000 foreign tourists visited North Bengal region in a month and had to cross the Indo-Nepal border through the Kakarbhitta immigration check post.

Owing to the closure of the immigration centre, a maximum number of foreign tourists were avoiding this area as they had to fly to Kolkata or Delhi and then return to North Bengal or Sikkim. Owing to this, both countries had been facing losses. “The Panitanki market will also flourish and the local economy will get a major boost. Taxi services, restaurants and the general market will thrive,” stated Roshan Goswami a trader from Panitanki.

Meanwhile, Raju Bista, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Darjeeling announced that Bagdogra Airport has been added to the list of “point of call” airports, joining major hubs like Kolkata, Guwahati, Gaya, Delhi and Bhubaneshwar.

This development follows the Ministry of Civil Aviation signing “Bilateral Air Services Agreements” with 116 countries, enhancing international flight operations and boosting global connectivity.

“The upcoming new terminal at Bagdogra will greatly benefit the Darjeeling hills, Terai, Dooars, North Bengal, Sikkim, Eastern Bihar, and Western Assam. It will increase flight availability, boost tourism, and help reach our agricultural produce to national and international markets promptly,” Bista added.