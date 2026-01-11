‘Indian Idol’ winner Prashant Tamang dies of cardiac arrest at 43

Darjeeling: Prashant Tamang, the Indian Idol winner and actor-singer, passed away on Sunday morning at his residence in Janakpuri, New Delhi. He was 43.

Confirming the news, his close friend Mahesh Sewa stated that Tamang suffered a cardiac arrest around 9 am. “He was taken to the hospital by his family, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival,” Sewa told news channels.

Bengal Chief Minister, taking to X, wrote: “Saddened by the sudden and untimely demise today of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer of ‘ Indian Idol’ fame and an artist of national renown. His roots in our Darjeeling hills and one-time association with Kolkata Police made him particularly dear to us in Bengal. I convey my condolences to his family, friends, and countless followers.”

Born in 1983 in Darjeeling, Tamang had served as a constable in the Kolkata Police. The Indian Idol 3, in 2007, saw the 24-year-old cop-crooner among the finalists, which had led to a frenzy in the Gorkha community and a quest for a new identity.

Everyone claimed that Prashant had managed to break the stereotype identity of the Gorkhas as being Army men. They claimed that Prashant had managed to unite Gorkhas throughout the world. Tamang had won the popular singing reality show, becoming a household name. “After the death of his parents, he settled in Delhi with his wife and daughter. He had last visited Darjeeling around six years ago. I had a talk with him over the phone a week back,” stated Aditya Tamang, Prashant’s cousin residing in Darjeeling. Prashant is survived by his wife, Geeta Thapa, and their four-year-old daughter, Ariah Tamang.

Apart from music, Tamang also made a mark in films. He acted in several Nepali movies, including ‘Gorkha Paltan’, ‘Pardesi’, and ‘Angalo Yo Maya Ko’. He was last seen on screen in ‘Patal Lok’. On screen, he will be seen in a Salman Khan film, scheduled for release on April 17.

With news of Tamang’s death, his fans and friends took to social media with condolence messages pouring in.