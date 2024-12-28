Indian Grey Wolf beaten to death by villagers after attack

Kolkata: An Indian Grey Wolf was beaten to death by villagers on Friday morning after it made a sudden attack on some villagers at Debshala in the bordering area of Budbud forest in West Burdwan.

It is learnt that at least 15 people, including women, have sustained injuries due to the sudden wolf attack.

It has been alleged that the wolf had bitten the finger of a woman inflicting grievous injury on it.According to sources, the villagers had to pass through a small forest patch for travelling to Debshala from Bilaspur. The attack came while the people were travelling through this area.

The people on spotting the wolf ran helter-skelter in an attempt to avoid attack. The wolf attacked some of the villagers and inflicted injuries on them, however, none of them are reported to be in

serious condition.

The injured persons were initially taken to Pangarh block primary health centre. Later 11 of them were taken to Durgapur Sub Divisional Hospital. Each of the injured persons has been administered with preventive injection against animal bites. A child has been transferred to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

The Forest department has taken preventive measures and has been conducting search operations in the forest to find out if there are any more wolves there.

“We have ordered a detailed probe to ascertain the reason behind the alleged attack by the wolf and under what circumstances it was beaten to death,” said Debal Roy, state Chief Wildlife Warden.

A comprehensive study on the elusive Indian wolf population in south Bengal has recently unearthed the presence of 15-24 of the animals in and around Durgapur. The Indian Grey Wolf is listed as ‘Endangered’ on the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Red list.