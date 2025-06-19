Indian foreign policy has become a global joke, says Trinamool

Kolkata: Mocking the BJP’s claim that India would be positioned as ‘Vishwa Guru’ under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday said Indian foreign policy has become a global joke.

TMC’s statement came after US President Donald Trump again reiterated his claim of stopping war between India and Pakistan after PM Modi fact-checked him. Trump also stated that he “loves Pakistan” which the ruling party feels is a major embarrassment for the Modi government.

Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “The mark of a true ‘Vishwaguru’! POTUS says he loves a country that harbours terrorists, funds cross-border extremism, and is complicit in the brutal Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives. India’s foreign policy has become a global joke.”

In a parallel development, Trinamool Congress strongly condemned BJP MP and Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar after he allegedly branded deprived MGNREGA women protestors as “Jihadis”. When confronted in Budge Budge by women MGNREGA workers demanding long-overdue wages Thursday afternoon, Majumdar responded not with accountability but with a communal slur, branding the protesters “Jihadis”, TMC alleged.

“@BJP4India ’s contempt for Bengal knows no bounds. After the High Court’s verdict on MGNREGA dues, Deprived female protesters confronted @DrSukantaBJP today. And true to form, he chose violence over accountability, branding the poor as ‘JIHADIS’ instead of addressing their rightful demands. This comes after years of wage denial. From hurling slippers at an on-duty Sikh officer’s turban to vilifying protesting female labourers, this is PM @narendramodi ’s BJP in action – VICIOUS, VINDICTIVE, and unapologetically ANTI-PEOPLE,” AITC posted on X.

Trinamool Congress leaders said the remark was a calculated insult and demanded Majumdar’s immediate removal and disciplinary action. The episode comes close on the heels of another flashpoint: Majumdar was recently caught on camera hurling slippers at a Sikh police officer’s turban—a gesture drew sharp criticism and prompted him to deliver a half-baked apology.

“What happened was extremely unfortunate. As a woman citizen and MP, I must condemn this anti-women mindset of the BJP. The PM had earlier made disparaging remarks about the sole woman CM of the country at the time saying Didi o Didi. Now, the state BJP chief attacked female MGNREGA workers – who were deprived of their wages by the BJP. Strict action must be taken against them and we demand that he be removed immediately,” said Dr Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

Shashi Panja on the issue said: “The Bengal BJP chief, who is an educator, was questioned by women in Haldapara, Budge Budge as to why the Centre was depriving

Bengal or why MGNREGA funds were being taken from them. In response, Sukanta Majumdar branded the women of Bengal as JIHADIS.

It seems as if BJP leaders want to insult the women of Bengal every single day. We strongly condemn this.”