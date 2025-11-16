Indian fisherman from Kakdwip dies in B’desh prison

Kolkata: A 25-year-old Indian fisherman, Babul Das, from Kakdwip in South 24-Parganas, died on Friday night while in custody at Bagerhat District Jail in Bangladesh, according to prison officials.

Das was detained by the Bangladesh Navy on 14 July, along with 17 other Indian fishermen, for allegedly entering Bangladeshi waters. Previously, 61 fishermen were held for the same reason who are currently in Bangladesh prisons. Babul reportedly fell ill in the prison restroom, experienced chest pain, collapsed and was taken to Bagerhat District Hospital, where he was declared dead. The family got the news over the phone by the Bangladesh High Commission.

Bangladesh authorities claim that he died of cardiac arrest, while his family disputes this account, calling for a deeper investigation. A post-mortem examination has been conducted and his body is currently kept in the morgue pending legal formalities.