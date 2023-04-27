Indian Coast Guard holds joint exercise for state’s safety

In a bid to secure the coastline of Bengal against any terror attacks, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) held a joint coastal security exercise ‘Sagar Kavach’ to validate existing standard operating procedures (SOPs) of all stakeholders and strengthen the security mechanism along the coast in the state.

The ICG headquarters (NE Region) in Kolkata on Wednesday shared that the Coast Guard District Headquarters (WB), Haldia,

conducted the joint coastal security exercise code-named “Sagar Kavach” from April 25 to 26 along the coast of West Bengal. The exercise was conducted with the objective to evaluate the threats emanating from seaward in present geo-political conditions.

The stakeholders who participated in the exercise included the Indian Navy, BSF, Marine Police, West Bengal Police, CISF, forest department, fisheries department, customs, port authorities of Haldia Dock Complex and various intelligence agencies.

Ships and aircraft of the Coast Guard, Indian Navy, the patrol boats of BSF, Marine Police, Customs and CISF, were deployed in the two-day long exercise.

“The efficacy of men and material was tested for alertness in preventing any incursion by non-state actors in our coastal areas.

The sustained efforts put in by all stakeholders ensured a seamless flow of information from the lowermost formations to the higher echelons” said the ICG.

The exercise achieved synergy in operations in all spheres of coastal security against threats, ranging from unauthorised access of vessels through sea using

commandeered fishing boats, the capture of high-value targets, port security, hostage crisis, and infiltration through creeks.

An ICG official said the exercise was also aimed at checking the efficacy of layered security arrangements, such as air surveillance, deep sea patrol by bigger ships of the Coast Guard and Navy, and close coast patrol by Coast Guard hovercraft and security assets of Marine Police, CISF, Customs and BSF etc.