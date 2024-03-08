Indian classical singer Pandit Ajay Chakraborty admitted to hospital

KOLKATA: Veteran Indian classical singer Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty (71) has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. A series of tests were conducted on Friday as part of his medical evaluation.



The veteran singer is currently receiving medical care under the supervision of Dr Anil Mishra. Following a mild irregularity detected in his treadmill test (TMT), the accomplished musician underwent an angiogram. In case of necessity, angioplasty might be considered. Meanwhile, daughter and singer Kaushiki Chakraborty reassured that her father is doing well and urged against the spread of false news.

A renowned Hindustani classical vocalist, Chakraborty is an exponent of the Patiala-Kasur gharana. In recognition of his contribution to music, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2020.