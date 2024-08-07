Indian borders witness changing political equations in Bangladesh

Darjeeling /Cooch Behar: The India-Bangladesh borders seem to have become litmus test indicators of changing political equations of Bangladesh.



On Tuesday while some Awami League leaders were seen arriving at Fulbari, in the Changrabandha border Bangladesh Nationalist Party leaders were seen returning to Bangladesh. It was a clear reflection of the change

in guards.

Rubel Islam, an Awami League supporter, arrived at Fulbari border in the Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday. “I have fled the country out of fear. Awami League MPs, Ministers, leaders and supporters are being mercilessly beaten up. Their houses are being torched. People are living in constant fear,” stated Islam.

He is a local Awami League leader from Dinajpur Bangladesh. “My family members don’t have passports, visa so they could not come. I have sent them to a relative’s house. When I was crossing over to this border at the zero point I saw some houses of Awami League supporters being torched. Never in my 40 years in Bangladesh have I witnessed anything like this. Some major powers are involved behind this,” added Islam.

Meanwhile, on the Changrabandha border in Cooch Behar Aziz Ul Haq, a BNP supporter who had come to India on July 10 was returning to Bangladesh. “I was being tortured by the police under Sheikh Hasina’s government. My shops were forced to shut. Now her Government is history. Bangladesh has ended her rule. I can now safely return,” stated Haq. Many Indians were seen returning from Bangladesh. They faced great difficulties in returning. An Indian woman, Mati Adhikari, who had gone to Bangladesh to visit her relatives, said that her passport was confiscated by the protestors on the way. Later, they asked for money and returned the passport.

A couple from Bangladesh was sent back to Bangladesh by the BSF at the Chengarabandha immigration checkpost.

According to the information, the husband’s name is Inamul Haque and the wife’s name is Sanjida Jannat Ilahi. Both are residents of Rangpur, Bangladesh. They came to India for treatment with a 7-day visa, but when the BSF searched them at the border, Indian Aadhaar and PAN cards were found in their bags.

Till Tuesday noon, a total of 32 people have gone from India to Bangladesh. 16 people have come to India from Bangladesh, out of which one was an Indian citizen and the rest were Bangladeshi citizens.