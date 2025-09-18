Indian Army restores vital road connectivity in J&K’s Ramban

RAMBAN: In a remarkable display of efficiency and commitment, the Indian Army has restored vital road connectivity in the Ramban district by successfully launching a 150-foot reinforced Maitra Bridge. The project follows extensive damage caused by heavy rainfall that washed away a critical stretch of the Karol–Maitra Road, a key link connecting Ramban to the rest of the region.

The District Administration requested assistance from the Indian Army for urgent restoration of connectivity.

A specialised team from the White Knight Engineers Corps was immediately deployed to the site, situated about 20 meters above the fast-flowing Chenab River, surrounded by unstable cliffs. Working with urgency and precision, the team completed the construction of a 150-foot triple-panel, double-storey reinforced Bailey Bridge, designed to bear heavy traffic loads.