Indian Army rescues about 1217 stranded tourists in Sikkim

Darjeeling: With weather conditions improving considerably and no fresh snowfall in Sandakphu in the higher reaches of Darjeeling, the 6 odd tourist vehicles descended to Maneybhanjyang along with the tourists.



However, no tourist vehicle went up to Sandakphu from Maneybhanjyang on Thursday. The rescue and relief operation by Indian Army in the higher reaches of East Sikkim, that commenced on December 13, continued till Thursday. About 1217 stranded tourists were rescued and safely brought to Gangtok.

With heavy snowfall in Sandakphu, the highest point of West Bengal at an altitude of 11930 feet, road connectivity was disrupted on Wednesday. “With no fresh snowfall, some tourists trekked back. The 5 or 6 vehicles stranded at Sandakphu also returned on Thursday. However, no tourist vehicle went up to Sandakphu,” stated Chandan Pradhan, president, Singhalila Land Rover Owners’ Association, while talking to Millennium Post.

Meanwhile, rescue operations by the Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army, in the forward areas of East Sikkim, in the Nathula area which had started on December 13 continued till early morning hours of December 14.

“A total of 1217 tourists were evacuated from the forward areas of East Sikkim to an Army Transit Facility. The stranded tourists were provided with medical treatment and comfort, food and shelter,” stated an Army release.

On Thursday, the Indian Army in coordination with the civil administration ensured that all tourists were evacuated back to Gangtok despite the sleet on the roads which presented a challenge to the entire rescue effort. The soldiers worked tirelessly through the night and morning hours to make this rescue a success. They even vacated their barracks to enable accommodation of the stranded tourists.

“We would have died had it not been for the Indian Army. I along with my husband and a 4-year-old child were caught in the snow in the Baba Mandir area. We were rescued and my child was provided immediate medical assistance,” stated a tourist from Kolkata.

A similar request for aid was also made to the Army by the local administration of Lachung in North Sikkim for evacuation of 25-30 tourists who were stranded owing to heavy snow near Lachung on December 13. Immediate aid was provided in military vehicles and tourists were brought back to their accommodation in Lachung town.