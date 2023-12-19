Indian Army observes ‘Victory Day’ in Hili

Hili: The Indian Army observed Victory Day (Vijay Diwas) at Hili located on the India-Bangladesh Border in North Dinajpur on Tuesday, commemorating the sacrifices of the brave Indian soldiers who fought for the country in the war during the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.



Kripan Division under the aegis of Trishakti Corps commemorated 53 years of victory in the Battle of Hilli at the War Memorial in Hilli, Bengal. The battle of Hili was a decisive battle fought by the Indian Army during Liberation of Bangladesh in 1971.

Major General Ajay Feroze Shah, Indian Army, Chintamoni Beha, Sabhadhipati of South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad, Ashok Mitra, Chairman of Balurghat Municipality and local BSF officials posted at Hili International border offered floral tributes at the War Memorial.

“It is a golden moment for us to observe the day as Vijay Diwas at the Hili Border area to commemorate the supreme sacrifice by the soldiers who laid down their lives in the war between India and Pakistan in 1971,” said Major General Ajay Feroze Shah.

Talking to media persons regarding the shift in the victory celebrations this year on December 19 instead of December 12, the Major General stated: “We observe Vijay Diwas here at Hili on December 12 every year. The programme was delayed by one week this year as our troops were undergoing a training programme. We wanted maximum participation. ”

Notably on December 12, 1971, in response to Pakistan’s attack, a war broke out. With the surprise attack, Indian soldiers had taken shelter in an abandoned house around 500 meters away from Hili (now in Bangladesh). The battle took the lives of 400 Indian soldiers who fought bravely responding to the sudden attack.

Later in a counter attack, the Indian Army defeated Pakistan. On December 16, 1971 the Pakistan soldiers surrendered before the Indian Army and thus the victory resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

A War Memorial was later erected at Hili by the Indian Army in honour of the bravehearts.

The day’s celebrations commenced with ‘flagging in’ of a cycle rally from Panagarh and a motorcycle rally from Binnaguri to the town of Hilli. The celebrations witnessed an enthusiastic attendance by the locals and was a befitting tribute to the resolve and professionalism of the Indian Armed Forces.