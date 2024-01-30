Indian Army holds large-scale air borne training exercise

Siliguri: The Indian Army conducted a large-scale air borne training exercise named “Exercise Devil Strike” in North Bengal from January 22 to 27.



The exercise aimed to practice the entire spectrum of operations carried out by an Air Borne Force, including aerial induction of troops, heavy weapons, equipment and logistics re-supply, destruction of High-Value Targets (HVTs), successful link up with advancing ground forces and

exfiltration operations.

The exercise showcased the seamless integration of forces and assets from the Indian Army and IAF and synergised application in a networked battlefield under an intense Electronic Warfare environment.

More than 1000 para troopers from the Eastern Command, GARUDs of IAF took part in the exercise duly supported by aircrafts including Rafale, C-130 Hercules, AN-32 and indigenous ALH of both Indian Air Force and Indian Army. The exercise commenced with aerial induction of specialised troops to secure an airhead in the designated enemy territory through Combat Free Fall (CFF). Thereafter, the main force inducted by Static Line Jumps. Heavy weapons and equipment was inducted by latest Guided Precision Aerial Delivery System (GPADS). The troops inducted thereafter carried out drills for destruction or neutralisation of targets by direct action while Fighter aircrafts and attack helicopters destroyed targets designated through Laser Target Designators by the para troopers on ground. Post Strike Damage Assessment (PSDA) was carried out by Remotely Piloted Vehicles (RPAs) and re-engagement was carried out wherever necessary.

On successful completion of the mission, the para troopers linked up with the ground forces and practised exfiltration. Underwater diving teams meanwhile conducted a diversionary attack near the Teesta Barrage. The exercise also witnessed the participation of newly inducted weapons and equipment made in India. The large-scale airborne exercise in North Bengal showcased the Indian Armed Forces’ capability of mobilising a large force swiftly and launching air borne assaults in a dynamic battle environment.