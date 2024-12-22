Indian Army helps avert ‘catastrophe’

Kolkata: The Indian Army’s Eastern Command on Sunday shared that the personnel of the 121 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Garhwal Rifles successfully averted a major disaster in Kolkata following a massive fire near Durgapur Bridge in New Alipore on Saturday.

The fire which broke out near BP Poddar Hospital, posed a significant threat to lives and critical infrastructure in the area. An issued statement read: “Responding to the crisis, the battalion immediately deployed its Quick Reaction Team (QRT), equipped with firefighting tools, an ambulance and three water bowsers. Their rapid mobilisation played a crucial role in containing the flames which were fanned by strong northwesterly winds. The unit worked tirelessly alongside the Kolkata Fire Brigade and local authorities, ensuring a coordinated effort that minimised damage and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby critical areas, including BP Poddar Hospital.”

“One of the battalion’s notable contributions was its provision of water from the unit’s resources to support fire trucks, reducing refill times and enhancing the efficiency of firefighting operations. Troops also assisted in accessing narrow by-lanes by carrying heavy hoses, ensuring firefighting efforts reached the most challenging locations,” the statement read. In addition to firefighting, the soldiers engaged with the affected community, offering reassurance and assistance

during the crisis. “This exemplary effort underscores the vital role of the Indian Army in disaster management and public welfare. The swift and selfless actions of the 121 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) Garhwal Rifles have been widely praised, reflecting the Army’s enduring commitment to safeguarding the nation and its people during emergencies,” the statement concluded.