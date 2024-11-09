Indian Army enhances combat power with advanced technologies

Kolkata: The Indian Army is undertaking a rapid modernisation drive to bolster its combat readiness and address dynamic security challenges. As one of the world’s largest standing armies, it is prioritising advanced weapon systems, surveillance capabilities and operational efficiency.

Recent upgrades include the procurement of cutting-edge weaponry, such as the AK-203 assault rifle developed in collaboration with Russia and the Swiss-made Sig Sauer rifle. The acquisition of M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers from the United States has notably enhanced artillery strength. Vehicle-mounted mortars and specialised mobility vehicles are being deployed to improve operational flexibility in challenging terrains like the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

To ensure continuous vigilance, the Army has inducted Israeli Heron TP drones for beyond-line-of-sight surveillance, alongside advanced night vision and thermal imaging systems. Additionally, upgrades to T-72 tanks, now fitted with next-generation fire control systems, are increasing battlefield efficiency. Shifting towards a digitised battlefield, the Indian Army is implementing Advanced Tactical Communication Systems (ATCS) and Battlefield Management Systems (BMS), which facilitate real-time coordination through secure satellite communications.

Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence and robotics is transforming operations, with robotic mules replacing traditional animal transport in difficult terrains.

The induction of BrahMos supersonic missiles and Akash surface-to-air missile systems further enhances precision strike capabilities. With these innovations, the Indian Army is solidifying its technological edge and reaffirming its position as a formidable military power in the region.